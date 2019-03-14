PizzaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $235.00 (PIZZA)

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. PizzaCoin has a total market cap of $235.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PizzaCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One PizzaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00032360 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PizzaCoin Coin Profile

PizzaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. PizzaCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PizzaCoin is pizzacoin.net

Buying and Selling PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PizzaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PizzaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PizzaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

