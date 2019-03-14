Pivotal Software (PVTL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $798-$806 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $814.42 million.Pivotal Software also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.15–0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 3,083,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,127. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $823,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,191 in the last ninety days.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

