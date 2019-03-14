Pitcairn Co. Sells 777 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $1,027,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,374. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

NEE opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $191.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

