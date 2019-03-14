Pirate Blocks (SKULL) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Pirate Blocks has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Blocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Blocks has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.02294290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011316 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000514 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Castle (CSTL) traded 5,187.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000595 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001315 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pirate Blocks Coin Profile

SKULL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Pirate Blocks’ official Twitter account is @pirateblocksdc

Buying and Selling Pirate Blocks

Pirate Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

