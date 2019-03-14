Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Price Target to $14.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies to $14.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

