Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.86. 845,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 533,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PES. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 1,030.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

