Piggycoin (PIGGY) Hits Market Cap of $192,579.00

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Piggycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Piggycoin has a total market cap of $192,579.00 and $0.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Piggycoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009599 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Piggycoin Profile

Piggycoin (CRYPTO:PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 493,170,708 coins. Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com . The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piggycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piggycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

