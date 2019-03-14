Pieridae Energy (PEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.82

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 41734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price objective on Pieridae Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.29.

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds interests in lands covering an area of 883,721 net hectares in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

