Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

