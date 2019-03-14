PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

NYSE PBR opened at $16.25 on Thursday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

