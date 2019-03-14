Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.87. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 5329810 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PBR. HSBC raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WARNING: “PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Gap Up to $15.87” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr-shares-gap-up-to-15-87.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,155,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 736,200 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,394,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,833,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,704,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.