PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Gap Up to $15.87

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.87. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 5329810 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on PBR. HSBC raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.
The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.