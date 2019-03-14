PetIQ (PETQ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 530,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 328,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a market cap of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 24,400 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $686,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock worth $4,592,734 over the last three months. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 122.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $3,632,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $267,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

