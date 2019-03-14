Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $47.77 on Thursday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

