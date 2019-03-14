Pendragon (PDGNF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pendragon in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pendragon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.
Pendragon Company Profile
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.
