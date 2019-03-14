Pendragon (PDGNF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pendragon in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pendragon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Pendragon stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Pendragon has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.

