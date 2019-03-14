Pender Growth Fund (PTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 6600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.94.

About Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

