Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERM. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ERM stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Wednesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,462 ($19.10). The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

In other news, insider Andrew Rashbass sold 20,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.37), for a total value of £244,314 ($319,239.51). In the last three months, insiders sold 28,787 shares of company stock valued at $33,975,146.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

