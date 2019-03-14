pdvWireless (PDVW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDVW. BidaskClub raised shares of pdvWireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

PDVW opened at $40.12 on Monday. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $548.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.57.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The wireless provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 591.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that pdvWireless will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of pdvWireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,885 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,260 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of pdvWireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

