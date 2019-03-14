PBF Energy Inc (PBF) CEO Thomas J. Nimbley Buys 25,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 911,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,990. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,843,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,272,000 after buying an additional 458,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,753,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 210,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,213,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,284,000 after buying an additional 209,854 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

