Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,530.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Paypal to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

