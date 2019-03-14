PayCon Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (CON)

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One PayCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayCon has traded flat against the US dollar. PayCon has a market capitalization of $28,276.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000619 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PayCon

PayCon (CRYPTO:CON) is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. The official website for PayCon is paycon.pw . PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con . The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PayCon Coin Trading

