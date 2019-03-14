Parkwood LLC Purchases 21,201 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

