Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Receives $26.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

PRTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $46,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $96,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 306,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,985. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a current ratio of 14.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

