Papp L Roy & Associates Has $23.30 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,575,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Accenture by 10,215.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $164.11 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.84.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,165 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $833,261.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,751 shares in the company, valued at $22,808,385.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $341,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

