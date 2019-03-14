Pagegroup (PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 620

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGE. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 575.83 ($7.52).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Monday. Pagegroup has a twelve month low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £491,000 ($641,578.47). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £66,574.69 ($86,991.62).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.