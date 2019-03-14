Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

