OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

Nomura upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of OVCHY opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

