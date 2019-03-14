Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Director Purchases C$25,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at C$225,000.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 4th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,980.00.

On Friday, January 25th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 6,700 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$3,417.00.

OM stock remained flat at $C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,227. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $67.45 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24.

Osisko Metals Incorporated engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Canada. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

