Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 21,436 E. W. Scripps (SSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP opened at $23.00 on Thursday. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps purchased 32,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $550,732.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,051,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,566,529.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mary Peirce purchased 8,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $161,656.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,309.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 403,729 shares of company stock worth $7,008,582 and sold 23,400 shares worth $460,514. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-purchases-shares-of-21436-e-w-scripps-ssp.html.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.