Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 28,149 Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 485,188 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $3,192,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTX opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.48 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

