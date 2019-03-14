Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Marcus Corp (MCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,182,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,719,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,134,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,719,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 33.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marcus had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $175.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marcus to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Marcus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $559,876.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vss-Southern Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $68,706,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,741,341 shares of company stock worth $69,388,407. Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

