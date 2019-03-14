Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Interface by 789.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 721,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 640,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 1,346.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 644,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 600,184 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,296 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth $12,741,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 527,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 316,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

