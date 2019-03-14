Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dicks Sporting Goods Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

DKS opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

