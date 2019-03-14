Oppenheimer Comments on WEX Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. WEX has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $203.49.

In other news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.