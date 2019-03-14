Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0027

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $0.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00387803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01700768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00235404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004970 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,114,139 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

