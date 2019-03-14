OneLedger Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $987,914.00 and approximately $158,320.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.16617507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046575 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,394,557 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

