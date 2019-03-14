On The Beach Group PLC (OTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 572.60 ($7.48).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

LON OTB opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.