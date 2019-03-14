On The Beach Group (OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 416.58 ($5.44) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

