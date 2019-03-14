ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 192,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,753. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

