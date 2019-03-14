Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,173.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.09 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $192,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $37,021.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

