Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) EVP Sells $1,660,092.56 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 19,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $1,660,092.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

