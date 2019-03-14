Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE OLY traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.50. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.93. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$31.70 and a 1 year high of C$51.41.

In related news, insider Brian Ross Newman acquired 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,998.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$409,513.63. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,514 shares of company stock worth $141,336.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plan, Foreign Exchange, ATM, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

