Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,701 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.01.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

