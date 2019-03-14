Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $97.61.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $341,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,857.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,149 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,270. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,631,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

