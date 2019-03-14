Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Purchases 140,000 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ODT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/odonate-therapeutics-inc-odt-ceo-kevin-c-tang-purchases-140000-shares.html.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.