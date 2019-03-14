Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Purchases 140,000 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.95.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ODT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.
