Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,608,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,025,913,000 after acquiring an additional 809,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

