OAX (OAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003838 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00380557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.01696632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00233670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004991 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,009,250 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

