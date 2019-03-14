Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 347,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,065,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,789 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,836 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

