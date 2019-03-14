O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Godaddy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,988,000 after buying an additional 1,486,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,558,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 1,389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,430,000 after buying an additional 4,222,308 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,219,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,291,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

GDDY stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.41 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $558,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,965.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $122,892.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,826.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,276. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

