O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Vectrus Inc (VEC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Vectrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VEC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $65,186.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at $395,680.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $38,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $100,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

