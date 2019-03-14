NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $93.40 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

